s2h team







The fifth edition of the globally acclaimed Hockey India League starts today with a match between the host Dabang Mumbai and Indian coach led Ranchi Rays. International array of stars includes the likes of Ashley Jackson, Moritz Fuerste, Florian Fuchs, Pelleit Gonzalo while every Indian star dazzle in each team, though the focus will be on the inclusion of side-lined Olympian Gurbaj Singh.





After India's winning spree post Rio, the nation talks about hockey more intensively and passionately.



Hockey is back on the collective consciousness of the country for all positive reasons.



Therefore, it is expected the fifth edition of HIL will be watched keenly.



The new found status of Indian stars like Nikkin Thimmaiah, who struck the winning goal against Pakistan in the Kuantan Asian Champions Trophy, Gurjant Singh, the junior star whose goal in the Lucknow Junior oup final against vastly improved Belgium -- a lofted backhand that sent the ball crashing on the other side netting -- are still afresh in the mind.



Junior World Cup stars in particular will be watched closely, and are expected to blossom in the next one month.



Perhaps since the commencement of the HIL, Indian junior internationals will be cornering the spotlight overshadowing the seniors.



This statement fact shows healthy development for Indian hockey which hosts the next Senior World Cup next year.



Indian fans therefore will be influencing the choice and it will depend on how the juniors shape up.



This will also be wake up call for senior players who are now well-entrenched in the team ranks, but will face survival dilemma as the HIL will come to close in a month's time.



The healthy competition will be the feature of the fifth HIL edition.



Globally, the attraction remains the price the players commanded for the ongoing edition whose auction took place in 2015.



Next edition will mark new auction as this year marks the end of 2-year auction period.



Hockey India League will expand to seven next year, and many known heads may not last the third Auction. Therefore the veterans here need to perform or perish.



Its a known sporting fact that when the situation becomes tight the best out-performs.



The existing condition therefore provide each member of six franchises a pressure, a purpose and an objective.



We, the fans, are the most benefitted in such environ, and are looking forward to a cracking matches for a month to come.



Stick2Hockey.com