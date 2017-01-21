KUALA LUMPUR: The odds are heavily stacked against Malaysia in the semi-finals against Italy in the Women’s World League Round Two at the Tun Razak Stadium today.





Italy are ranked world No. 15 and will start as favourites against the No. 21 ranked Malaysians.



The Italian, who have not let in a single goal in four matches, beat Wales (3-0), outplayed Thailand (5-0) and hammered Singapore (9-0) in their group matches.



In the quarter-finals, they trounced Hong Kong (7-0).



The hosts opened their group matches with a 9-0 win over Hong Kong but were edged 1-2 by Ireland before routing Kazakhstan 13-1. They beat Thailand 3-0 in the last eight.



If the hosts harbour any hope of stopping the marauding Italians, they will need to shackle Valentina Braconi, who has netted nine goals in four matches.



National coach K. Dharmaraj admitted that it would be tough to get the better of the Italians.



“Italy are definitely the favourites as they have a solid strike force and a tight defence.



“They are also the only team not to concede a goal.



“Our plan will be to penetrate into their semi-circle and try to find a goal,” said Dharmaraj.



“My players are in high spirits and they have vowed to give their best.”



Malaysia must finish in the top two if they hope to advance to the World League Semi-Finals – to be played in Brussels, Belgium (June 21- July 2) and Johannesburg, South Africa (July 8-22).



Dharmaraj was relieved that midfielder Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin, who did not play in Malaysia’s last two matches after twisting her ankle against Ireland on Monday, will be back in action tomorrow.



The Star of Malaysia