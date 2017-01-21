The South African Women’s hockey team started the Cape Town Summer Series at Hartleyvale with an easy 3-0 victory over Chile on Friday evening.





With four minutes left in the match local Western Province player Illse Davids scored the third and final goal of the game. The halftime score was 2-0 after goals in the last minutes of both chukkas by Marizen Marais and Candice Manuel, also from Cape Town. The crowd really enjoyed the goals from the local players.



There is quite a gap between South Africa and Chile on the world rankings with SA in 13th place and 23rd place. But it was obvious that the South Africans barely got out of second gear in this encounter. Even though there were not goals in the third chukka it was by far the local team’s most aggressive period of play. The South Africans were desperately looking for goals in the final chukka to give some weight to their performance.



If there is one aspect of play the coach Sheldon Rostron and his players would have been disappointed with it will be the lack of more goals. While Chile barely looked like scoring during this encounter, the South Africans created many chances but did not use nearly all of them.



Against Belgium and China they will have to be sharper and deadlier on attack. But seeing that the team hasn’t played in more some six months it should take a match or two to find its rhythm.



The next game in the series is tomorrow when the SA Women will be in action again, this time they will come up against China at 16:00. The SA Men will start their series on Sunday against Netherland at 18:00. Before that match China and Chile (women) will play at 16:00.



SA Hockey Association media release