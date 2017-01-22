KARACHI: The two-day trials to shortlist players for national senior hockey team’s training camp begin at the Edhi Hockey Stadium on Sunday (today).





“The trials will begin at 2pm and three matches of 45 minutes each would be held among the participants,” head coach Khwaja Junaid told ‘The News’ on Saturday.



He said that the national selection committee will witness the trials to select the players and may ask for an extra session to be conducted if required, to further review the form and fitness of the players.



The training camp is being organised to help the national hockey team prepare for the tour of New Zealand and Australia in March.



He added that the players who fail to get selected for the next training camp would still remain part of Pakistan Development Squad and Pakistan Whites as backup to the senior hockey squad. A comprehensive training program would also be given to them in order to maintain their fitness.



The News International