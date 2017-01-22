Jaspreet Sahni



CHANDIGARH: Fans at the Sector 42 Sports Complex waited eagerly to get a selfie with him and Sardar Singh made sure not to disappoint anyone here on Saturday.





The midfielder has been a picture of concentration ever since the Punjab Warriors commenced their camp here on January 16. The former India captain has admitted that the break after Rio Olympics last year did him a world of good, but it's another thing to bring that freshness to the pitch and convert it into performance. "Since the Asian Champions Trophy and then the Australia series (last year), I could feel that my skills, concentration and fitness are back in sync," Sardar told TOI on Saturday.



The rest after Rio worked like cherry on the top, and it's visible in the spring in his step. Be it a warm-up session, skills training or cooling down post practice - he has been in the thick of action.



"I want to play my best hockey as I am focusing on the coming four years (leading up to the Tokyo Olympics). I have to maintain my fitness. The skills that I have developed will stay with me, just need to be relaxed on the ground," he said.



The man who once used to rule India's midfield seems to have laid out a plan for himself - in which the 30-year-old is very clear about what he needs to do to prolong his career.



"Up and down is part and parcel of sports but my focus in this HIL is on each and every training session and then the matches. I have to also be careful about my fitness off the field because the league involves a lot of travelling," the midfielder added.



The Times of India