by Shahid Judge





Ranchi players cool down after the hard-fought opening game against Dabang Mumbai on 21 January in Hockey India League fixture. (Source: Hockey India League Twitter)



In their first appearance after winning the junior World Cup, India’s youngsters had a mixed day in the Hockey India League opener. There were moments of brilliance, yet none that would have a long lasting impact on the match. Then again, despite what the scoreline suggests, Dabang Mumbai’s 3-3 draw against Ranchi Rays at the MHA Stadium in Mumbai was a rather dull affair – that livened up only in the last minute.





Simranjeet’s spark



The last time Simranjeet Singh featured in a high-profile game, he scored a goal that won India the junior World Cup. The 21-year-old continued in the same vein. He marched into the Dabang Mumbai circle, closely marked by Vikas Sharma. He stood poised, just by the spot, waiting for Christopher Ruhr’s pass. When the ball arrived, he dropped his right shoulder ever so slightly to deceive his marker. Sharma moved to the right, but Simranjeet’s first touch went to the left, giving the striker a clear shot at goal. The striker swivelled smartly, hitting the ball sweetly from close range to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage in just 75 seconds of the second half.



In a game where the Rays were forced to play more on the defensive front, Simranjeet provided an attacking outlet for the visitors.



Junior World Cuppers’ impact



Gurjant Singh sprinted down the left flank, controlling the ball confidently after collecting a through ball from his Mumbai captain Florian Fuchs. In stepped Birendra Lakra to arrest the youngster’s progress. Yet Gurjant remained unfazed, using his momentum and fancy stick-work to dodge past the India defender. He wasn’t done just yet. ‘Mr Backhand,’ as he’s now called in the Mumbai ranks, unleashed a smart reverse-hit cross that was heading straight toward an unmarked Affan Yousuf on the far post. Only, Vikramjit Singh got there first to deflect the cross to safety.



The Gurjant-Vikramjit dual produced an interesting contest. Vikramjit would mark Gurjant effectively, blocking most passes that would venture the striker’s way. Still, Gurjant made himself available, more so in the fourth quarter, turning past the defender to set up key passes for his teammates.



Likewise, Manpreet and Nilakanta Sharma played a more prominent role in the Mumbai midfield, while Sumit Kumar also worked effectively for the Rays. Also, Harmanpreet Singh, an able defender with a menacing drag-flick, scored the first of Mumbai’s two goals.



Field goal rule



In the last minute, Mumbai decided to convert their penalty-corner approach to a field-goal attempt. Trailing 1-3, Robbert Kemperman trapped injector Sander De Wijn, and passed it five yards behind to activate the field goal. Harmanpreet slapped the ball down the middle, and in the resulting confusion, Nikkin Thimmaiah tapped home an equaliser for the hosts. A gripping finish to a game that threatened to remain a dull opener.



