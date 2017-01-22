Mumbai: Dabang Mumbai overcame a two-goal deficit by scoring a splendid field goal in the dying moments to hold two-time champions Ranchi Rays 3-3 in the opening game of the fifth edition of Hockey India League here today.





India international Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the timely late goal in an indirect attempt off the hosts’ fifth and last penalty corner, which became a field effort and counted as two. This helped Mumbai storm back from 1-3 to 3-3 at the MHAL Stadium.



The other goal for the hosts was scored by Harmanpreet Singh, off a penalty corner, while Ranchi got their goals from Simranjeet Singh, a brilliant field effort that broke the goal drought in the match, and Germany’s Christopher Ruhr, who converted a penalty stroke.



