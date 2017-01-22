Dhananjay Roy



MUMBAI: Gearing up for their opening HIL 5 encounter against former champions Ranchi Rays at the MHA Stadium on Saturday evening, Dabang Mumbai were intent upon rectifying an anomaly that has dogged them over the past four editions. They had never won the opening game of the competition at home, and it was high time they made amends.





That, however, has to wait till the next edition of the tournament, but the hosts returned satisfied with a thrilling 3-3 result -the equaliser coming with only 43 seconds remaining on the clock. Trailing 3-1, Mumbai successfully appealed for a short corner through video referral. They needed to convert this opportunity through an indirect conversion, and remarkably they achieved it with striker Nikkin Thimmaiah scoring off a cross by Harmanpreet Singh.



Earlier, the Rays shot into the lead in the 31st minute when striker Simranjeet Singh trapped a brilliant cross from Christopher Ruhr on the right flank and then drilled the ball past goalkeeper David Harte. Importantly, Ranchi were awarded two points for the conversion as field goals have greater weight in the HIL.



Lancers open against Waveriders



BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Lancers are all set to face Delhi Waveriders at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday in their opening match. The guests practised on the main turf for more than an hour on Saturday. "Lancers are a very strong team but we are confident of giving a tough fight to them. Though we have inducted many new faces in the team, we are a balanced team," Waveriders captain Rupinder Pal Singh said.



