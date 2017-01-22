s2h team







One would not have asked for a better opening encounter for the Hockey India league. After a barren half, visitors Ranchi Rays were sitting pretty with 3-1 score in their favour till just 47 seconds left in the clock. Then came the last of six penalty corners the hosts Dababg Mumbai have got. Dabang Mumbai took the risk of making it a field goal effort, and the way it fructified made the opening match a memorable one.





Field goal is counted as two in the HIL while penalty corner and stroke goals is counted as one.



Therefore, Jay Stacy's Dabang Mumbai went for the field goal, hoping for a draw when they got a last gasp PC opportunity, and it worked.



Nikkin Thimmaiah bounced on to a slow rebound of Ranchi Rays' goalie Lovell in the penalty corner drill, which was converted into a field attempt by the clever team, pushing the ball outside D. This electric moments of which Nikkin is the architect robbed the visitors of of a clear win, instead had to satisfy with 3-3 draw.



The penalty corner that came just 47 seconds left in the clock after the hosts applied for referral. The same referral came into play after Nikkin's feat, but it did not stand.



Till the PC turned field goal scenario, Ranchi Rays were leading 3-1 with a field goal which got two goals and a stroke goal through Christopher Ruhr in the 39th minute.



But Nikkin's fox like goal changed the course.



Nikkin was fittingly declared Man of the Match, while the forehand, 30th minute goal of Simranjit Singh that gave the visitor's a sensational start (2-0) got the Thrilling Goal award (Rs.50k)



First half of the first match of the season Five of Hockey India League saw no goals despite both Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays creating amble chances.



Dabang Mumbai fought hard to ward off the lone penalty corner that the first half witnessed, with Trent Mitton pushing the pushed ball to the acute right side of the cage, leaving David Harte to extend his left leg and clear.



Just three minutes before the half time, Manpreet Jr, Lucknow goldie, got a green. Moments later Ranchi Rays' Manpreet Singh was seriously tripped when he was speeding with the ball in the midfield, leading to another Dabang Mumbai player getting still sterner Yellow card.



However the hosts played safe the change side without any danger.



On change, set up by Christopher Ruhr, substitute Simranjit Singh whacked a backhand to see the ball crashing in to the far corner of the net, bemusing Harte, the world's best goalie.



Christpher Ruhr again helped his team increase the lead with a clever placing of stroke ball to the other corner (3-0). The stroke was awarded when Chris Ruhr's push near goal hit a defender on the goaline in the penalty corner drill.



Meanwhile Harmanpreet Singh, who missed out the first PC, converted now off the second to narrow down the lead to 3-1. What happened thereafter is history.



AWARDS



THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Simranjeet Singh

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD: Harmanpreet Singh

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Goalie Lovell

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K: Nikkin Thimmaiah



