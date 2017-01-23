Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan U-18 hockey team to visit Australia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Under-18 hockey team will take part in Australia’s National Hockey Championship set to be held in April this year following a special invitation, the Pakistan hockey Federation (PHF) said Sunday.



“We have received an invitation from the Hockey Australia for the event and will be sending our team to feature in it,” a PHF official said.

The official said a grant of Rs.800 million for the PHF by the federal government was a good step to help give exposure to young and emerging hockey players in the country. However, he said, the funds were not enough to send the Under-18s to New Zealand, another country where they have been invited to play.

“Though the PHF has received Rs.800 million grant but it has a lot of liabilities to address,” he added.

The Daily Times

