

A hockey match in progress during the opening day of the All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Memorial School Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar on Sunday. A Tribune Photograph.



Jalandhar: The 13th All-India Balwant Kapur Hockey Tourney commenced today at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium today. Dr BS Dhillon, Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University was the chief guest and inaugurated the tournament.





In the first match played between GTB Senior Secondary School and the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mohali, the former defeated the later by 5-2 and entered the league phase. Earlier, in the knock out phase, MGP School at Shahbad Markanda defeated S Bishan School by 3-1.



Amongst the various dignitaries present on the occasion were organising committee chairman Gursharan Singh Kapur, Prithvi Pal Kapur, Harbhajan Kapur, Dapinder Singh Kapur, Olympians Sanjiv Kumar, Ripudaman Singh , Suresh Thakur and Sandeep Singh were present.



On Monday, teams of Malwa school, Ludhiana, will play against GRD School, Sangrur, and later, Government School, Mithapur, will play against Springdale school, Amritsar.



