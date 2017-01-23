by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) brought Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) down to earth with an easy win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





KLHC were just too strong, strolling to a 2-0 Premier Division win at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday. It was a costly loss for UniKL as they dropped from the top of the eight-team league to third on 12 points.



Mohd Nor Faeez Ibrahim gave KLHC the lead off a penalty corner in the 34th minute. Muhd Haziq Samsul doubled the score in the 43rd minute. The win lifted KLHC to second with 13 points.



Double champions Terengganu, also on 13 points, surged to the top on goal difference after beating Maybank 3-0 at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said they lost to a more experienced side who took their chances well.



“There are lessons to be learnt from the defeat,” said Arulselvaraj.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar said they were unimpressive in the first two quarters.



“We played much better in the last two quarters and made use of our chances to collect full points,” said Ahmad Anuar.



South Korean Jang Jong-hyun scored a penalty after only six minutes to give Terengganu the lead against the Tigers. International forward Faizal Saari was on target to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute and Muhd Firhan Ashaari completed the scoring in the 42nd minute.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh was pleased to get another win – their fourth – on board.



“It was a morale-boosting win. I hope we can maintain our form,” said Sarjit.



The Star of Malaysia