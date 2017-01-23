Tazeen Qureshy







As a rusty Kalinga Lancers were battling hard to win their first match against Delhi Waveriders at the jam-packed Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, a young ‘Orange Brigade,’ constantly cheering, caught the eye of the spectators. “Go, go..to your left..careful..,” came the instructions from a group of minions hardly 10 years old, while the elderly watched the match in rapt silence.





“We had come here as player escorts. Somehow, we could not go to the field. Never mind, we are enjoying the match,” says standard fifth student Amlan, without moving his eyes away from the match even for a second. “I was here for the Champions Trophy in 2015. I love Glenn Turner.”



Amlan’s junior joins in. “You know I love hockey. But, whenever I watch it at home on television, I am not allowed to cheer loudly. Here in the stadium with my friends, I can easily shout at the top of my voice, my mother can’t stop me,” says Satwik, flashing a victory smile.



The kids were part of the 80-odd students of SAI International school in Bhubaneswar, who were special invitees for the first match of the Kalinga Lancers in this season.



“The players had come to our school prior to the league and spent time with us. So, I thought why not go and watch them play. Not in my wildest dreams I knew the atmosphere in the stadium can be so electrifying,” says Ekash, a debut live hockey spectator.



As the Kalinga Lancers finally wrapped up a hard-fought battle with a win, the group was the first to get off their seats and shake a leg before their teacher asked them to vacate the stadium.



“Hockey is a great game. We love when the HIL comes. Wait and watch, Kalinga Lancers will win this time,” Amlan says with a wink as he prepares to go home.



