Tazeen Qureshy







Kalinga Lancers have got just the right start they needed after overcoming Delhi Waveriders 1-0, in their first match of the season, but skipper Moritz Fuerste says the team has not lived up to its capability.





“I think, we didn’t play great hockey today".



"Though it is our first match and this is the winning moment, we need to improve a lot".



"In today’s match, we took some questionable decisions in the 25 yard, which has cost us. We need to go back and take a look at it and improve,” said the victorious skipper in the post-match press conference. undefined



“Though we didn’t play the best hockey, we defended well. It was the first match of the season and all the players were excited, but I think we need to calm down a bit and be more stable,” said Fuertse, who was also declared the Man of the Match.



Hailing the defence, coach Mark Hager showered praises on Amit Rohidas and Matthew Dawson.



“We have a good line-up and a lot of variations, which is our strength"



. "Amit and Dawson played well today. I think our counter-attacks were very good.”



The Lancers next play Ranchi Rays tomorrow.



“Our next match is tomorrow, so we will go back and review Ranchi’s first against Mumbai".



"Ranchi has some really good players and if our defense lives up to the game, we will win it,” he said, hinting at a defensive strategy for tomorrow.



Stick2Hockey.com