Bhubaneswar: Gurjinder Singh converted a penalty corner to hand Kalinga Lancers a 1-0 victory over Delhi Waveriders in their opening match of the Hockey India League.





Lancers got off to a dominating start but Delhi gained in confidence as the match progressed. However, Waveriders failed to convert easy chances that cost them the match. Australian Tom Craig, playing his first season of HIL, displayed brilliant dribbling skills to keep the home crowd on the edge of their seats.



A golden opportunity to take an early two-point lead was missed by the home team in the 11th minute when Dharamvir Singh, brilliantly assisted by Billy Bakker, failed to capitalise on a sloppy attempt, sending the ball over the Delhi’s goalpost.



Waveriders earned their first penalty corner in the 22nd minute, thanks to a quick-thinking Harjeet Singh. The opportunity went amiss though, Rupinder Pal Singh improvising from the injection but his attempt was blocked by defender Matthew Dawson.



Lancers came out all guns blazing in the final quarter and captain Moritz Fuerste earned his team their first penalty corner of the match. Gurjinder swiftly put the ball past Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch. Gurjinder was awarded Rs 50,000 for scoring the Goal of the Match. Waveriders’ Mandeep Singh got Rs 25,000 for being the Young Achiever of the Match.



The Most Entertaining Player of the Match was awarded to Amit Rohidas of Kalinga Lancers that came with a prize money of Rs 25,000. Moritz Fuerste of Kalinga Lancers was declared the Man of the Match with a prize money of Rs 50,000.



Kalinga Lancers will take on Ranchi Rays in their next match here tomorrow.



