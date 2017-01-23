Y.B. Sarangi





Kalinga Lancers players during a training session.



Drag-flicker Gurjinder Singh converted Kalinga Lancer’s lone penalty- corner in the fourth quarter to enable the host start its Hockey India League campaign with a 1-0 win over Delhi Waveriders here on Sunday.





Waveriders suffered because of its finishing woes as last year’s runners-up Lancers notched up full points.



Both teams preferred to have possession and look for openings in the first quarter.



Lancers captain Moritz Furste impressed with his distribution skills, while Tom Craig had some fantastic runs on the left flank but could not find a partner to capitalise on his speed.



Waveriders had a fine chance to grab the lead in the ninth minute but Mandeep Singh, who received the ball on the edge of the circle, hit wide of the far post.



The touring side surprised the host with some rapid raids early in the second quarter.



Lancers broke the deadlock when they earned their first penalty-corner within two minutes of the final period and Gurjinder’s high drag-flick to the right of the goalkeeper provided the breakthrough.



The result: Kalinga Lancers 1 (Gurjinder Singh 47) bt Delhi Waveriders 0.



The Hindu