

Eyes on the ball: Ireland's Elena Tice (front) is challenged by Malaysia's Siti Rahmah Othman in the final of the Women's Hockey World League Second Round at the Tun Razak Stadium in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Ireland won 3-0.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lost their spark, going down to Ireland in the final of the Women’s Hockey World League Second Round.





Malaysia, who played superbly well to stun world No. 15 Italy in the semi-finals on Saturday, also squandered a penalty stroke in the 3-0 loss at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.



Despite the defeat, Malaysia have qualified for the World League Semi-Finals by virtue of finishing in the top two in the eight-team tournament.



Malaysia will play in the World League Semi-Finals either in Brussels, Belgium (June 21-July 2), or in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-22.



In yesterday’s final, Ireland went on the offensive and took the lead after only seven minutes through Anna O’Flanagan from close range.



A minute later, Malaysia had the chance to equalise after they were awarded a penalty stroke.



But to the fans’ disappointment, Nuraini Abdul Rashid flicked the ball wide.



Ireland, who beat Malaysia 2-1 in the group match, then doubled the score in the 10th minute through Kathryn Mullan.



They continued to pile on the pressure and made it 3-0 in the 35th minute through Zoe Wilson.



National coach K. Dharmaraj said his players were tired after the hard-fought win over Italy.



“I am not making any excuses. And our players only slept around 3am after celebrating our qualification for the World League Semi-Finals.



“My focus now is to prepare a solid team for the World League Semi-Finals,” said Dharmaraj.



