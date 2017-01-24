



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce leading synthetic surface supplier Notts Sport as its official Facilities Partner.





The partnership will be in place for three years as Notts Sport looks to support hockey north of the border with Scottish Hockey.



Working in collaboration, Notts Sport and Scottish Hockey aim to grow the game at all levels and support clubs, schools, and local authorities to deliver the best new and refurbished hockey facilities, helping the sport thrive in Scotland.



Notts Sport will become the title partner for the Inter Districts competitions, which will be called the Notts Sport Inter Districts. Scottish Hockey looks forward to sharing details of this initiative.



Scottish Hockey will also work closely with Notts Sport through HockeyFest. HockeyFest is the social event of the season, offering clubs a fantastic opportunity to promote themselves, show off their current facilities and raise funds for new equipment or projects. HockeyFest, held throughout August and September, is open to everyone and gives clubs the chance to develop unity and excitement in the build-up to the season.



David Sweetman, CEO of Scottish Hockey, said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with Notts Sport to grow hockey in Scotland. With a shared passion for hockey I’m looking forward to a bright future working in collaboration for the benefit of the sport. The expertise available through this partnership will help ensure more quality playing surfaces in Scotland.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release