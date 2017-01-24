



The EuroHockey League (EHL) are pleased to announce that they have appointed Rahusen Consultants as their commercial agents with immediate effect.





They are charged with the task of developing new partnerships to join long-standing supporters ABN AMRO in the innovative and popular pan-European league which has been such a success since its inception 10 years ago.



EHL Chairman, Hans Erik Tuijt said: “I am delighted that we have the Rahusen Consultancy on board at this important time for the league and the sport.



"Hockey throughout Europe is incredibly strong and the world’s top players are eager to play in this exciting competition. Of equal importance is the fact that the world wants to watch the action too and through our celebrated television coverage and streaming, this is entirely possible making for talking points in Mumbai as well as Madrid.”



European Hockey Federation President and EHL Board member, Marijke Fleuren added: "We have gone with an agency that we believe will give their full energy to this important sporting property.



"Hockey may be a niche market but it is a growing and sophisticated one with an audience who are well educated, have above average disposable income and are media and brand savvy."



Arjen Rahusen is the experienced owner of Rahusen Consultancy who are based in the Netherlands. Arjen has a wealth of experience in sports marketing and is well known for creating events that have worked for sport and the commercial partners including Heineken, Rabobank, Delta Lloyd and Shell.



Arjen has been joined by Nick Irvine who will work primarily, but not exclusively, on UK leads. Nick has a background in Marketing and PR and is a freelance broadcaster and journalist specialising in international hockey. For several years he was also responsible for servicing sponsorships for English hockey’s national governing body.



Additional Information:



Arjen Rahusen has been involved in hockey for many years. After a long career as an active player, he joined the Dutch leading sports marketing agency Trefpunt Sports and Leisure Marketing. There he was involved in national and international hockey for three decades, working as a client director for the Royal Dutch Hockey Board (KNHB), European Hockey Federation (EHF) and, for 8 years, as the event manager for the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Through these clients, Arjen has been involved for in many world level hockey events and also was responsible for the sponsor-interests for all the mentioned federations at their events.



"I believe in the brilliant concept of the Euro Hockey League and I think that it can be the natural breeding ground to showcase potential future international players. Hockey at this level deserves to be televised around the world in order to showcase just how exciting the sport can be.



"Working with Nick Irvine has always been a privilege and we share the love for the game. We believe that we can attract commercial partners and give them incredible value for their investments. We see attractive new possibilities to accomplish new ideas for the sport and those that partner it. Those ideas are based on our extensive experience, together with the fast and evolving possibilities that the digital era brings to sports marketing and the game of hockey and its supporters. The strong values that hockey holds dear will be attractive to commercial partners in 2017."



Nick Irvine is a well-known name - and voice - in the hockey world. Nick is a passionate supporter of the EuroHockey League and has been in the television commentary box for every game in the proud, 10-year history of the premium event.



"Hockey is in my DNA and the EHL is my favorite event as it is inspiring to see our game’s leading international players demonstrating just how much their clubs mean to them. Clubs are the fabric of hockey and what makes the hockey family so very special.



"It is widely accepted that the EHL is the best club competition in the hockey world and the innovations that the EHL has introduced have changed the game for the better. I look forward to introducing commercial partners to that family and jointly demonstrating the loyalty and opportunities that association will offer’



"Arjen and I know each other very well and are on the same page with so many things regarding commercial partnerships and hockey. Our long involvement in and passion for the sport will ensure that no one will work harder for the partners that we will attract and the synergies that will flow."



Euro Hockey League media release