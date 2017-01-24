Champions Dundee Wanderers seemed to have returned to normal service with a comfortable 6-1 victory over city rivals Grove Menzieshill, thereby securing their place in next weekend`s semi-finals.





Wanderers were three ahead at the interval - playmaker Vikki Bunce scored twice and in between Katie Mulholland added another.



The champions continued to add to their tally in the second half through Amy Snell, Ruth Blaikie and Bunce again for her hat-trick, before Susie Hamilton notched a consolation for Grove Menzieshill.



The champions cruised their way past bottom side Inverleith in their second match with a seven goal victory. A double from Amy Snell along with strikes by Rachel Osborne and Katie Mulholland put the Taysiders four up at the interval. In the second half Snell completed her hat-trick and Vikki Bunce and Julie Bryce got the others.



Grove Menzieshill has laid claim to second spot in the pool and a place in the semi-final after seeing off Wildcats 5-0. Grove Menzieshill were two ahead in as many minutes through Susie Hamilton and Pauline Stott at a penalty corner. The Olympian added a third five minutes from the interval to effectively end the contest.



The Dundonians added two more in the second half through Katie Stott and Leigh Fawcett, both from penalty corners.



In the other pool Edinburgh University returned to winning ways with a 6-3 win over Milne Craig Western to confirm their pole position.



The scores were tied at 1-1 at the interval, both goals coming in the closing minutes from a spot conversion by Edinburgh`s Susan Graham cancelled out by Kayleigh Justice.



The foundation of the victory came in the second half from a quick-fire hat-trick by Edinburgh`s Becky Dru inside seven minutes for a 4-1 lead. Western retaliated with strikes by Lexi Sabatelli and Millie Stieger to bring the score back to 4-3.



But any hint of a comeback was stifled by a late double from Annie Arthur and Graham again to give the students the crucial three points.



However, Edinburgh were taken to the wire by local neighbours CALA in the second match of the day, and they finally emerged 4-3 winners in the end.



Amy-Jayne Russell and Angie Davie gave CALA a two goal lead approaching the interval, but an overtime penalty corner strike by Becky Dru reduced the deficit to 2-1 at the break.



There seemed no change in the second half, Susan Graham levelled for the students after two minutes, then Harriet Bascombe put CALA ahead again. But in the final quarter Kirsty Abraham and then Dru again from another penalty corner stole the points for the students.



Western confirmed their second spot in the pool and a place in the semi-finals with a 7-2 win over Aberdeen Bon-Accord. Sisters Kayleigh and Marjory Justice gave Western a four goal lead in the first half, the latter scoring a hat-trick, while Nicola Davidson replied for the Granite City side.



Western continued to press their advantage with further goals from Ali Eadie from the spot, Laura Mann, Lexi Sabatelli and Kayleigh Justice again, while Davidson produced the consolation for the Aberdonians.



Wildcats secured their presence in the top flight next season with a 2-0 win over Inverleith who are consigned to the relegation play-off. Captain Catriona Booth led from the front with a double in the first 14 minutes, and that was the end of the scoring.



Bon-Accord`s points advantage was quickly dissipated when they went down 5-2 to CALA Edinburgh. Both sides now sit on three points and the destiny of the relegation play-off spot may well come down to goal difference.



Scottish Hockey Union media release