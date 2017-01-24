Tazeen Qureshy







A day after Kalinga Lancers skipper Moritz Fuertse expressed his displeasure over a few “questionable decisions” made by his team in the first match against Delhi Waveriders, he was a happy man on Monday, after posting a 4-2 win against Ranchi Rays.





“We had a really good game today. I kept my promise. We did exactly what we had planned. The first quarter was even as both teams got chances but for the rest 45 minutes, we controlled the game completely. We got more chances and corners,” said Moritz, who had stressed on being more calm and stable after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Delhi.



“We can go to Ranchi with a lot of confidence. We are a improved lot since last year and are more committed. The guys are enjoying,” he added.



Though Kalinga Lancers dominated most of the match, they failed to convert even one of the six penalty corners they got, while conceding seven to the opposition.



“They (Ranchi) defended well. These days, the goalies are better, the first runners are good. Of course, we will still look into it. As far as conceding is concerned, the good thing is we also defended well.”



Stick2Hockey.com