Tazeen Qureshy



Last edition’s finalists Kalinga Lancers have begun the Hockey India League journey on a high note. With two wins from two matches and ten points in their kitty, the team will now look to keep up the momentum for rest of the league.





Amidst the team, which has got together to give a spectacular show, the strong defense has caught the attention of all. Local lad Amit Rohidas has been exceptional on field, thwarting the opposition’s attacks and clearing the ball with equal ease.



“It is all due to the hard work we have put in. Our camp started from January 8. The results of the efforts we have put in, is out for everyone to see,” says Amit, as the crowd keeps chanting his name.



“Personally, I am very happy with my work so far. I hope to carry on with this performance throughout the league.”



With coach Mark Hager and skipper Moritz Fuertse already making it vocal that defense would be their key focus area this season, a lot is dependent on Amit to keep up with the expectations.



“Defense was crucial in both the matches we played. In the last two matches, we conceded seven penalty corners, so defense had to be very tight. However, we had clear instructions on man to man marking and tackling a few important opposition players. So, we didn’t give away any goal in all the 14 PCs we conceded in the last two matches,” he says.



Kalinga Lancers, who were runners-up in the last edition, have raised similar hopes this year, thanks to their good show in the last two matches. But, Amit is not thinking so far yet.



“The team is in control and is a confident lot. We next play Ranchi in their home ground. We will plan match by match and then think of the end results. We have a host of world class players who are holding the team together. There is a fighting spirit among all. Hopefully, we will not disappoint the huge crowd and Kalinga Lancers fans this time,” he signs off.



Stick2Hockey.com