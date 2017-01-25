Dan Fox, the former Great Britain defender, says that penalty corners are an “unnecessary danger” and should be banned by world hockey officials.





Fox witnessed some of the fiercest flicking in the sport as he became a world-leading number one runner at international level before retiring after the Rio Olympics.



However Fox admits that there are risks of seriouis accidents when penalty corners are filtered down to club hockey and below.



Fox told The Hockey Paper: “The problem is that if you gave everyone a face mask then you are encouraging them to go into dangerous positions.



“If it's an important match then they will still be in a dangerous position and out themselves in the way. You can't make an effective rule to stop people defending corners wholeheartedly.



“Corners need to go, replaced by something that gives the attacking side a big advantage and recognises fouls in the D as an important part of the game.”



The Holcombe defender's views were echoed by Barry Middleton, the GB captain and Fox's club team-mate, who urged the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to interact with players, coaches and kit designers.



“It’s getting to a point where it’s tricky,” he said. “It’s such a big part of the game and it’s so exciting. It’s not so much for us at international level but dangers lie in the lower leagues where there isn’t much protective kit and can cause problems.”



