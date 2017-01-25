Defeat QLD in finals



Holly MacNeil







Wollongong, NSW – NSW have taken out yet another double at the Australian Indoor Championships in Wollongong. This time it was the U15 boys and girls Australian Indoor Championships which saw NSW victorious.





The semi-finals were up first, with NSW knocking out VIC 8 - 2 and QLD defeating WA 5 – 2, meaning the show-down in the final would be between NSW and QLD.



The NSW girls won the Championship against the QLD girls team 4 – 2 after they scored their 4 goals within the first ten minutes thanks to a double from Helena Tobbe, along with goals from captain Liana Smith and Lexie Pickering.



QLD picked themselves up to fight back with a goal on the half time buzzer from Anniston Chappell giving them a boost going into the second half. Jessica Moffatt scored a second goal for QLD, but NSW were too strong and held on to the victory.



In the boys competition, the semi-finals saw QLD defeat WA, and VIC lose to NSW, meaning another QLD v NSW final would take place.



QLD were off to a great start, with Kaleb Christensen scoring the first goal in minute three, only for NSW to score the next three thanks to Samuel Bell, Zac Young and Nathan Czinner. Zac Profke came back for QLD, only to have Bradley Smith match the goal.



QLD went on to score another two goals from Kaleb Christiansen and Liam Hart, while NSW scored three more at the hands of Dane Guffogg and a double from Jake McCann; securing a 7 – 4 win for home team NSW.



Supported by Destination Wollongong, Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association, the University of Wollongong and Hockey NSW, the U15s event was the final of the Indoor Festival of Hockey - a three-week extravaganza of indoor hockey, showcasing the best players in the country at Open, Under 21, Under 18, Under 15 and Under 13 level.



Now in the second year of an initial two-year agreement, more than 1000 participants, spectators and volunteers were involved over the three weeks.



Anyone visiting Wollongong for the Indoor Festival of Hockey is encouraged to visit the Visit Wollongong website for information and ideas of what to see and do.



Hockey Australia thanks all of its partners and the outstanding team of volunteers and officials for their great work at the Indoor Festival of Hockey.



Final standings – U15 Girl’s Australian Indoor Championship



1. NSW

2. QLD

3. WA

4. VIC

5. ACT

6. TAS

7. SA



Award Winners – U15 Girl’s Australian Indoor Championship

Player of the Tournament: Jade Vanderzwan (WA)

Player of the Final: Liana Smith (NSW)

Top Goal Scorer: Helena Tobbe (NSW) (15 goals)



Final Standings – U15 Boy’s Australian Indoor Championship



1. NSW

2. QLD

3. VIC

4. WA

5. ACT

6. SA

7. TAS



Award Winners – U15 Boy’s Australian Indoor Championship

Player of the Tournament: Harris Pilbeam (VIC)

Player of the Final: Joel Tweedie (NSW)

Top Goal Scorer: Liam Hart (QLD) (15 goals)



Hockey Australia media release