

Junior Super 6s 2016-17 Boys U16



This weekend saw the finals of the Super 6s Junior Club Championships with Surbiton taking three out of four titles and only Repton U16 Girls preventing them from a clean sweep.





In the Boy’s U16 event at Aldersley Guildford topped Pool A including a win over runners up Bowdon, with their 100% record only dented by a draw with Cannock in their last game. Cannock also held Bowdon but two wins on Day 2 for the Cheshire side including one of nearest rival Ashmoor saw them into the semis. Pool B saw Surbiton and Repton both win their first three games against Doncaster, Cheltenham and Norwich and in the pool decider Surbiton came out top 2-1. Repton beat Guildford 5-3 in the first semi and Surbiton edged out Bowdon 2-1 to set up a rematch. In the final Surbiton ran out comfortable 4-0 winners thanks to first half goals from Charlie Neat and Conor Williamson followed up in the second period with Spencer Wood and captain Damian Meertens on target.



In the Girls U16 competition also at Aldersley, Surbiton took top spot in Pool A with a 100% record including a 5-0 win over nearest rivals Beeston who otherwise won all three games. Brooklands Poynton recovered from heavy defeats by the top two to take third place ahead of Old Loughts and Clifton Robinsons. Repton also had a 100% record in Pool B with Canterbury second thanks to three wins. Marlow and Ben Rhydding were level on four points. The Pool winners both ran out winners in the semis, Surbiton beating Canterbury 5-2 and Repton winning 5-1 against Beeston. In the final Surbiton raced into a three goal lead within five minutes with goals from Livy Wild, Freya Gladstone and Issy Carey. However Repton reduced the deficit to one by the break with Emily Schmedes and Imogen Hatton on target and two second half goals from Georgia Brown and a second for Schmedes gave them a 5-3 win.





Junior Super 6s 2016-17 Girls U16



The Boys U18 event was held in Telford and Surbiton topped Pool A with four wins and an impressive 26-1 goal difference. Harleston were second with three wins including beating their nearest rivals Timperley 5-2. Pool B was a tighter affair. Canterbury ended in pole with 10 points including a draw with second placed Beeston who were also held by Doncaster who pushed them close for a semi final berth. Canterbury beat Harleston 4-2 in the first semi and Surbiton overcame Beeston 5-2 in the second. The final proved a tight affair and Surbiton edged it 1-0 thanks to a great individual goal from Zach Wallace.





Junior Super 6s 2016-17 Boys U18



In the Girls U18 tournament at Whitgift, Pool A was won comfortably by Surbiton with four wins out of four. Behind them Fylde drew all three of their other games and battled for second place with Stourport and Canterbury. The Worcestershire team pipped Canterbury on goal difference thanks to a 5-2 win over Taunton Vale in their last game. Isca won Pool B ending with a draw against Wycombe and three wins including a crucial 2-1 defeat of Beeston in the penultimate pool game that ensured a semi final place at the expense of their opponents. Wycombe also drew with Beeston but wins against Brooklands Poynton and Harleston gave them eight points and second place. Isca beat Stourport 5-1 in their semi whilst Surbiton edged out Wycombe with the only goal of the game. In the final Surbiton were always in control and goals from Sophie Bragg, Amy Thompson, and Lottie Ross secured the title.





Junior Super 6s 2016-17 Girls U18



England Hockey Board Media release