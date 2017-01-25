



After six years in exile, WKS Grunwald Poznan are looking forward to making rapid strides forward with their new home turf finally coming to fruition.





Indeed, the club has not played at their home pitch for six years at Promienistej 27 and has been waiting for a new turf for almost a decade.



But now they are looking forward to a new lease of life with a new stand, watering system and surrounding fencing to go with their pitch.



Speaking about the world class facility they now have in place, the club’s Waldemar Serowski said: “Our team is back at home and will be able to perform at their home stadium, in front of their supporters and fans.



“I think it goes without saying that training on new grass surface will enable class trainers that will eventually remind work with a professional team.”



He is also keen for other EHL teams to come and visit the club for training and challenge matches in the future in Poznan and will actively help any visitors to the city.



WKS Grunwald Poznan have been the dominant force in Poland for a long time and lead the outdoor league by six points, scoring 97 goals in nine games.



They are one of only two ever-present clubs in the EHL and won their national title last season with a perfect record, claiming the title for a 20th time. As such, Serowski says the club must look to Europe to build further.



He says the club was disappointed with their performance in the EHL KO16 last season, losing 7-2 to KHC Leuven despite having led 2-1 at one stage. They had yet to play outdoors before that game in Amsterdam in 2016 due to the lack of an available pitch over the winter.



“After a winter retreat in Zakopane, building our strength and stamina, we had a lack of adequate practice games and that translated into results in the EHL, resulting in an early elimination of these elite games.



“We just can’t afford to travel to tournaments in this shape and get to grips with leading teams in tournaments. But, in the coming years, we will try to compete with teams from Europe and with hard work and practice matches, prove that in Poland, we can also create a team that will be able to compete with the best in Europe.”



Euro Hockey League media release