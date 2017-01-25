by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Go for goals.





That’s the order by coach Sarjit Singh as Terengganu take on Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) today in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



“I’m happy to have two good marksmen – Jang (Jong-hyun)(pic) and Faizal (Saari).



“They have been scoring regularly for us. I want them to continue tearing apart our opponents’ defence and scoring as many goals as possible,” said Sarjit.



Double champions Tereng­ganu are the most lethal Premier Division side, scoring 29 goals in five matches. South Korean penalty corner specialist Jong-hyun and national forward Faizal have each scored eight goals, making them joint top scorers.



Terengganu and Kuala Lum­pur Hockey Club (KLHC) are tied on 13 points, but the east coast team top the standings on goal difference.



UniKL were the early leaders in the eight-team league after winning their first four matches, but are now fourth after losing 2-0 to KLHC last Sunday.



“I want the team to continue their good form and win every single match. But we can expect a strong challenge from UniKL,” said Sarjit.



Terengganu may be without Malaysian international forward Muhd Firhan Ashaari who is nursing a hamstring injury. He has five goals.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said it would be a huge task to beat Terengganu in their own backyard.



“They have a very well-balanced side. And they are deadly if given the space and time.



“We need to stay focused throughout the match and make our chances count.



“I hope we can hold them as getting a point is worth three against Terengganu,” said Arul­selvaraj.







