Shaheed Devji







Canada’s women’s field hockey team has picked up a draw and win in its first two matches against the Queensland Scorchers, a state team in Australia, which features players from the Australia National Team.





The first game on January 23 ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Canadian goals coming from Hannah Haughn on a backhand and Kate Wright on a penalty corner variation.



The match, which was played in 28 degree celsius weather with 70% humidity, was Canada’s first game action since last July and after a lengthy winter training block in Vancouver.



“We built a strong foundation for the tour,” says head coach Ian Rutledge. “With room for both individual and team improvements.”



Jordyn Faiczak and Hannah Eborall got their first senior action on Monday, while Sam McCrory and Margaret Pham did so in game two.



In the second match, on January 24, Canada put in a dominant performance coming away with a 4-1 victory.



Steph Norlander picked up two goals, with Brienne Stairs and and Karli Johansen followed with singles of their own to round out the Canadian scoring.



Stairs’ goal was one for the highlight reel, as she picked up the ball from half and made her way through the Scorchers midfield before firing a hard backhand past the keeper.



Canada earned a hefty 11 attacking penalty corners in the match.



Wednesday is a rest day for the women in Australia. They get back to game action on Thursday.



Field Hockey Canada media release