Sudheendra Tripathi



Hosts Dabang Mumbai were trailing 3-2 with just 26 seconds remaining in the final quarter. But a move from the right flank initiated by Emmanuel Stockbroekx found Gurmail Singh on the edge of the striking circle. Gurmail in turn found Robbert Kemperman who slotted the ball home.Dabang Mumbai, who had dramatically drawn their last encounter against Ranchi Rays with a last minute strike by Nikkin Thimmaiah, clinched victory in the same thrilling manner they had clinched a draw.





Mumbai, who finally scrapped through 4-3, were the deserving winners. For, they were a better organized side.Their passing was accurate.Their midfield was at its creative best. The defence stuck to its plan. The only problem area and probably the reason why Mumbai trailed their rivals Uttar Pradesh Wizards in their HIL encounter at Mahindra Stadium on Tuesday was their finishing. Dabang Mumbai forwards squandered many opportunities that came by .



"We created a few opportunities today but our finishing was not clinical. I think we did not execute our plans well in the striking circle," Mumbai coach Jason Stacey admitted post -match.



Emmanuel Stockbroekx had the first shy at goal in the very first minute. After receiving a pass from the left flank, just outside the striking circle, Stockbroekx dribbled past a couple of Wizard defenders and attempted a reverse hit.The ball, though, crashed in the side netting.



Wizards, who were on the back foot right from the outset, opened the scoring much against the run of pay . Augustine Mazzilli received a diagonal ball from the left flank slammed the ball past beat Mumbai goalkeeper David Harte with a rasping drive. As it was a field goal, UP Wazards were 2-0 up by the 12th minute.



Mumbai, though down, kept pressing and kept creating chances. In one of the raids, the hosts managed to earn their first short corner in the ninth minute of the second quarter. Gurjant Singh, who stepped up to drag-flick the short corner, was so precise and powerful with his flick, that goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had no chance.



The teams went into the break with Wizards leading 2-1 by virtue of their field goal. After the change of ends, Mumbai earned their second short corner and Gurjant was once again on target with a powerful drag-flick, this time to Sreejesh's top right corner.



Mumbai played that third quarter very brilliantly but were still trailing Wizards by a goal. The fourth and the final quarter saw the teams push hard for another goal but it was not until the last minute when a goal came by . Wizards earned their third corner and after two unsuccessful attempts earlier, they went in for a variation. Ramandeep Singh was the benefactor of the variation. Wizards now led 3-2 with only 26 second of play remaining in the match. And Kemperman turned out to be Mumbai's hero when he tapped home give Mumbai a 4-3 win.



India in fray for FIH Home-Away League



India are among 18 hockey playing nations which have successfully progressed to second stage of the forthcoming global Home and Away League scheduled to begin in 2019. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced that 18 nations have progressed to the candidate stage of the selection process. Besides India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany , Ireland, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa and Spain were the successful applicants for both their men's and women's teams.



The Times of India