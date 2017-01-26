Recognised for services to hockey



Lawrence West







Hockey Australia is proud to add its voice to those congratulating Rosemary (Rosie) Stern AM (pictured middle), who was today recognised as a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for significant service to hockey as a tournament director, administrator and official.





Rosie's contribution to officiating the game locally, nationally and internationally is almost unparalleled and stretches back to 1968. She is as dedicated to her role when officiating at local under-age competitions or Masters participation events as on the world's biggest stage, at the Olympics, the World Cup or the Commonwealth Games.



Rosie’s international experience has included being Tournament Director at Champions Trophy (2007), Junior World Cup (2009), Commonwealth Games (2010), Olympic Qualifiers (2012) and World League Final (2014). She was also a Technical Official / Judge at three World Cups (2002, 2006, 2014) and the Assistant TD at the 2008 Olympic Games.



As the most experienced and highly qualified female official in the Oceania region, Rosie's contribution to international hockey has spanned more than 15 years.



At a national level, Rosie has been the Tournament Director at national championships for U16 School Boys/Girls, U18, U21 and eight times at the Australian Hockey League between 2003 and 2014.



She was named Hockey Australia Official of the Year in 2009, was a finalist in the Sport SA Official of the Year in 2010 and received an Order of Merit from the South Australian Olympic Council in 2014.



As one of the world's leading tournament officials, Rosie has been extremely generous with her knowledge, time and experience to train and mentor a significant number of tournament officials across Australia.



Within her home state of South Australia, Rosie was an umpire for almost 40 years and member of the Umpire Committee for over 25 years.



It is a measure of her humility that she chose her last tournament before retiring to be the XV Australian Masters Games, hosted by Hockey SA at the State Hockey Centre in October 2015. She treated the event and the participants with the same impeccable level of respect and professionalism as she did with Olympic and Commonwealth Games events and athletes.



Hockey Australia General Manager for Hockey, Ben Hartung, said, "Rosie has unquestionably been the leading female tournament director in Australia and in the top eight female tournament officials worldwide.



"She has made an outstanding contribution to the sport of hockey as an official at a local, national and international level.



"Rosie’s contribution to hockey spans over 40 years as a volunteer in the sport. Our sport is built on the foundations of dedication and a passion for hockey that people like Rosie exhibit. We can honestly say that Rosie has contributed to the enjoyment of literally thousands of people playing our great sport over the years."



Hockey SA Chair James Blackburn welcomed the news saying, “this award recognises Rosie’s significant roles and influence in hockey locally, nationally and internationally”.



Former Hockey SA Chair Helen Stone said, " Rosie's contribution to hockey at an International, National, State and local level is unparalleled".



"When officiating at international competitions she has been the consummate professional, representing her country with dignity, honesty and empathy." Locally, Rosie continues to ensure hockey has a wealth of well-trained technical officials.



"While Rosie's achievements internationally and nationally are well documented, for Hockey SA her contribution to the growth and development of our future officials and umpires over her life time of volunteering for the sport will leave a long lasting legacy," Helen said.



Congratulations Rosie on your recognition for service to hockey. We are indeed honored to have you as a valuable member of our community.



Hockey Australia media release