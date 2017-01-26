by Dil Bahra







The Hockey Writers Club’s inaugural Graham Wilson award for services to hockey media was awarded to George Brink at the annual awards presentation lunch on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Royal Thames Yacht Club, Knightsbridge, London.





The award in memory of Graham Wilson, the Chairman of Hockey Writers’ Club, who died last February, recognises the outstanding contribution made to hockey media.



George, a member of Hockey Writers’ Club, a hockey player and an umpire, has been running the Fieldhockey.com website for over twenty years and posts hockey news from all over the world every day.



He started his website when he was in England and despite moving to South Africa he has kept his services of providing hockey news ongoing from the globe, on daily basis.



The website today is regarded as the bible of hockey. Any news worth reading, updated at 1000 GMT every morning, is on the site read by thousands across the world.



I first came into contact with George during the Junior World Cup in Milton Keynes in 1997. I was the FIH Media officer at this tournament and became aware of the Fieldhockey.com website which carried comprehensive reports of the matches and the pool tables on a daily basis. I have seen this site grow year on year and this award is richly deserved.



I would like to thank The Hockey Writer's Club for this honour.



It is especially poignant to me as Graham was a good friend whose encouragement at the beginning kept me going, when searching the internet on a daily basis for hockey stories on a 256k dial up connection made me wonder if it was all worthwhile.



His encouragement along with the encouragement of many other Hockey Writers at the start of this adventure, such as Sidney Friskin, Bill and Jean Colwill, Bruce Hamilton, Daryl Crasto of the Times of India (all sadly passed on), Pat Rowley, Cathy Harris, Mike Haymonds, Dil Basra, Claire Middleton and Mr. T, formally of The Hindunhas eventually led to the site being what it is today, something that gives me daily enjoyment and a sense of doing something positive for the sport we all love.



Lastly, the site could not exist without the efforts of all the Hockey Writers out there, whether employed as Hockey Media liaisons or by news outlets or as freelance writers. I am deeply grateful for your efforts and thank you all for making Fieldhockey.com the site it is today



George