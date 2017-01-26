

Fox and Hinch named HWC players of the year



Olympic gold medalist Maddie Hinch and two-time Olympian Dan Fox have won the prestigious UK player of the year awards for 2016, chosen by members of the Hockey Writers’ Club.





The awards were made at the Club’s annual awards presentation lunch on Wednesday January 25, 2017 at the Royal Thames Yacht Club, Knightsbridge, London.



Goalkeeper Hinch played a starring role in Great Britain’s gold medal win in Rio, denying all four of the Netherlands’ goal attempts in the shootout that decided the final after a 3-3 draw in normal time.



The 28-year-old was the clear winner in the poll of club members. She finished ahead of fellow gold medallists, retiring GB captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and Hollie Webb, the defender who scored the decisive shootout goal in the gold-medal match. The women’s award was sponsored by Investec again this year.



Hinch takes the award for the second consecutive year, having caught the eye of the voters last year in a similarly stunning shootout win for England over the Dutch in the final of the 2015 European championships at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London – a result that qualified Great Britain for the Rio Olympic Games. She currently plays for SCHC in the Dutch league, but played for Kent club Holcombe in the 2015-16 season. Hinch also won the award in 2013.





Maddie Hinch stops the Dutch in their tracks



Maddie Hinch said: “It is a great honour to pick up this award which is made extra special off the back of so many strong individual performances in Rio. It has been such a massive year for the team and there have been so many outstanding performances in the squad, for the Hockey Writers’ Club to vote for me out of everyone who did so well makes it more special than ever.”



Defensive skills also caught voters' attention for the men’s award, with Fox winning the player of the year award for the first time in what was his final international season. The men’s vote was close with the Holcombe defender pipping GB skipper, and club teammate, Barry Middleton into second place. GB goalkeeper George Pinner completed a one, two, three for Holcombe. The men's award was sponsored by Mercian again this year.



In June 2016 Pinner also won the Chris Moore Salver which is presented annually by the Hockey Writers’ Club for the outstanding performance by a Briton in a designated major tournament. Pinner produced a notable goalkeeping display as Great Britain finished fourth in the Hero Champions Trophy at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.



Fox announced his international retirement late in a year which included his second Olympic Games. In Rio, the 33-year-old reinforced his reputation as a fearless penalty corner runner and a strong defender despite Great Britain finished ninth in the men’s hockey tournament.



Dan Fox said: “I am very flattered to win. It is a great honour and something I didn’t really expect. Having retired from international hockey a few months ago, I had put that behind me. I am really delighted.





Dan Fox in action for GB



“For me, leading the Great Britain side – in Barry Middleton’s absence – at the World League Finals in Raipur [in late 2015] was a hugely proud moment. I played well there, but as part of a team that did well.



“What was best about that tournament was we took a quite a young squad, but we competed. We beat Australia 5-2 which was the biggest win we’ve had against them in a number of years. Alongside all those other blokes who were playing well it was a great opportunity to prove myself and take a leading role in the side.



“The club hockey I’ve played at Holcombe, and Hampstead & Westminster before that, has been a big part of my success. I feel lucky to have been part of the Great Britain programme for so long and to have gone to two Olympic Games.”



Fox lined up for England 101 times and for Great Britain 63 times, scoring twice.



HOCKEY WRITERS’CLUB



UK PLAYERS OF THE YEAR



PREVIOUS WINNERS



1983 Margaret Gleghorne; Paul Barber

1984 Karen Brown; Richard Leman

1985 Linda Carr; Sean Kerly MBE

1986 Moira McLeod; Ian Taylor

1987 Violet McBride; Imran Sherwani

1988 Barbara Hambly OBE; Jon Potter

1989 Vickey Dixon; David Faulkner

1990 Maggie Souyave; Andy Halliday

1991 Joanne Thompson; Jason Laslett

1992 Jane Sixsmith MBE; Rob Hill

1993 Sandie Lister; Julian Halls

1994 Karen Brown; Simon Mason

1995 Tammy Miller; Ian Jennings MBE

1996 Kathryn Johnson; Bobby Crutch;ley

1997 Karen Brown; Jon Wyatt

1998 Carolyn Reid; David Hacker

1999 Christina Cullen MBE; Chris Ashcroft

2000 Jane Sixsmith MBE; Mark Pearn

2001 Jane Smith; Danny Hall

2002 Leisa King; Robert Todd

2003 Kate Walsh; Simon Mason

2004 Christina Cullen MBE; Barry Middleton

2005 Crista Cullen; Jonathan Ebsworth

2006 Crista Cullen; James Tindall

2007 Kate Walsh; Barry Middleton

2008 Beth Storry; Ali McGregor

2009 Helen Richardson; Ashley Jackson

2010 Helen Richardson; Barry Middleton

2011 Alex Danson; Mark Pearn

2012 Kate Walsh; Barry Middleton

2013 Maddie Hinch; Adam Dixon

2014 Susannah Townsend; Iain Lewers

2015 Maddie Hinch; Iain Lewers

2016 Maddie Hinch; Dan Fox



England Hockey Board Media release