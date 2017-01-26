Prasanth Menon



KOCHI: PR Sreejesh was a bit perplexed to find a flurry of messages on his phone as he arrived at the Bhubaneswhar airport along with the team members of his HIL franchise, UP Wizards, on Wednesday evening. The Indian hockey captain had little clue that the trophy cabinet at his home in Pallikara, is soon going to be adorned with the most coveted award of them all, the Padma Shri. "I had no inkling that such a big honour was coming my way. In fact, I didn't even know that my name was sent for such an award. When someone mentioned to me that I could be a recipient of Padma award a while back, I had told him I am no Pranchiettan. (referring to the popular character in a Malayalam film, where the lead actor, a businessman played by Mammotty tries to get a Padma award through hook or crook). Honestly, this is such a huge recognition and beyond my wildest dreams," Sreejesh said.





Son of a farmer, Sreejesh has come a long way from the days when he used a coir-rope to tie the worn out straps of his pad as he first attended the junior national camp in New Delhi in 2003. "When I wore the goalkeeping pads for the first time ever as a kid, I never expected that the boy from Pallikara would go on to become Indian hockey captain. Today, I am a recipient of the Arjuna award and now I will be bestowed the Padma Shri. I wouldn't have received such recognition without the support from my family and my teammates. Hockey has given me everything and I owe this game a lot," an emotional Sreejesh said.



The 28-year-old who made his debut for Indian senior side in 2006 had to wait for almost five years to earn a permanent spot in the squad. But ever since, the 'keeper of India's fortunes has played a crucial part in each of his team's success in the last five years - Asian Champions Trophy triumph in 2011, gold medal in 2014 Busan Asian Games, bronze medal in World Hockey League in 2015.



Though his two trysts with Olympics - London 2012 and Rio 2016 - have been disappointing, the custodian feels that this team is on the right track. "We have improved by leaps and bounds in the last few years. The senior squad is now a very settled unit and despite our setback in Rio, is a feared lot in world hockey. The triumph in Junior Hockey World Cup proves that we have second line coming in. So how this youth brigade mixes with the senior crop is going to the key going forward. And I think we are only going to get better from here," Sreejesh presents a rosy picture for Indian team in days ahead.



The Times of India