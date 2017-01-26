s2h team







Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is among the eight sports persons selected for top civilian Award Padamshree, the list of which is released in the government of India official website today.





The Top award is announced in the run up to the country's Republic Day, which is tomorrow. The actual ceremony to confer the award by the President of India will take place later.



The gifted and impact making goalie joins the illustrious predecessors including his captains Dilip Tirkey and Sardar Singh, peer Ignace Tirkey and a few others.



Other sportspersons, who joins Sreejesh in the Ministry of Home Affairs' website include Deepak Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmaker, cricket captain Virat Kohli and five others.



Last year only Deepakumari got the award, the increase in numbers this year owes to the fact that Rio Olympics were considered for the present.



Prominent hockey players who the award include Triple Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Dosanjh, World Cup gold medalist AJit Pal Singh, four time Olympian Dhanraj Pillay, and many others.



Sreejesh, who hails from the state of Kerala, is presently playing in the Hockey India League. He led India at the recent Rio Olympics and won s tie-break duel to take India to the finals of Kuantan Champions Trophy late last year.



Sreejesh is also one the strong contenders for the FIH Player of the Year Award function of which will be held in the last week of February, coinciding with HIL finals in Chandigarh.



