

Sutton celebrate reaching the finals



We are just days away from the big event at the SSE Arena Wembley. By Sunday evening we will know who our Men’s and Women’s Super 6s Champions are. We’ve already run the rule over three of the contenders in the Women’s Competition so now, here’s our final challenger, Sutton Coldfield.





The Mighty Pinks took their place in the final four by securing the fourth and final spot thanks to a 4-2 win over Bowdon Hightown which saw them leapfrog East Grinstead to take the semi-final berth. They had left themselves with a bit to do after slipping to defeats to Canterbury and Holcombe in the final weekend of qualifying but they came through the test when the pressure was on to reach the final stages once again.



Sutton have won this title before but you have to go back to 1986-87 to find their glorious victory. That’s not to say they’ve been out of contention in recent years. They have reached the final many times including as recently as 2013 where they were defeated by a Helen Richardson-Walsh-inspired Reading.



The Mighty Pinks share their goals around with seven players chipping in, notably skipper Vicky Woolford and Sarah Parkinson-Mills who nabbed seven apiece on the way to the semi finals.





Sutton Coldfield Super 6s 2017



Captain Woolford is keen that the experience of 2013 stands them in good stead this time around:



“Last time experience was a problem. Reading had more experience and it showed. We have a few who haven’t been there before but we have plenty who know what to expect.” She adds: “The competition has been close this year. Anything can happen in the semis and we believe we can go all the way. On our day we can compete with anyone.”



Sutton like their rivals in the final four have played a good brand of indoor hockey and have quality all over the court:



“Becky Batsford is a great goalkeeper, she can be a game winner for us” says Woolford. “Sarah Parkinson-Mills is a threat and we have a good defensive line. Hopefully if I get the chance can nick one as well, we’ll all be up for it come Wembley and we’ll see what happens.”



With plenty of quality and that all important game experience running right the way through the Sutton Coldfield side, they are raring to go for their shot at the title. Can they get their hands on the trophy for the first time since the 80s? Not long till we find out!



England Hockey Board Media release