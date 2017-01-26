by Aftar Singh





That’s mine: Terengganu’s Nicolas Enrique Della Torre (right) vying for the ball with UniKL’s Muhd Azrul Hasbullah during their MHL Premier Division match yesterday. — zabidi tusin / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: TNB-Thunderbolt – a team comprising a bunch of school boys – made a mockery of the form books when they stunned seasoned campaigners Maybank 7-3 in their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division match.





It was a demoralising loss for the Tigers, who were powered by six foreigners as they were beaten by a team fielding with an average age of 17 years at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) pitch in Bandar Penawar yesterday.



Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azahar (10th, 19th) and Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (56th, 58th) scored a brace each for Thunderbolt while Muhd Hazzim Amin Hafidz (9th), Muhd Azrai Izad (37th) and Muhd Saifuddin Nazli (44th) added one apiece.



Mohd Zulhairi Hashim (14th, 25th) and Amirrullah Zainol (2nd) replied for Maybank.



It was the second win for Thunderbolt, who are making their debut in the Premier Division, while the Tigers suffered their fourth defeat.



Both teams have six points but the Tigers are fifth in the eight-team standings with a better goal difference.



Thunderbolt coach Nor Saiful Zaini was full of praise for his school boys.



“They played with maturity against the former champions, who are much stronger than us in every department.



“My boys played to instruction and made good use of the chances created. It’s a morale-boosting win for us. I hope my boys can maintain their form,” said the former international.



Champions Terengganu continued with their winning ways by downing Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-0 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



They top of the standings with 16 points from five wins and a draw.



Nicolas Enrique Della Torre gave Terengganu the lead in the seventh minute before South Korean Jang Jong-hyun notched his ninth goal in six matches to make 2-0 off a penalty corner in the 31st minute.



Former international Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil completed the rout in the 52nd minute.



The Star of Malaysia