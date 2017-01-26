



The Green Machine will begin 2017 in the same manner in which they finished 2016 with a series of international fixtures in Spain, though on this occasion they will compete in a Tri-Nations competition against Spain, world number 9, and France, world number 17. The series will prove invaluable for Craig Fulton’s side as they face a higher ranked team in Spain, as well as a potential World League 2 opponent in France, placed in Pool B for World League 2 in Belfast (March 11-19). The squad selected is not dissimilar to that from December’s trip to Spain when Fulton elected for a mixture of youth and experience.





Speaking about the upcoming series Fulton said “It is a new look squad with a nice blend of youth and experience. We have some exciting younger players making the squad and pushing for places which is healthy for our short and long term goals to qualify for the World Cup as a Irish senior men’s squad”.



Fulton continued “It’s been five years since we hosted a senior men’s tournament in Ireland. We are really looking forward to playing World League 2 in Belfast, and the main goal is to qualify for the World Cup and this is the first step in that process”.



Match Details



Spain vs France 29/1/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

France vs Ireland 30/1/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

Spain vs Ireland 31/1/2017 4pm Malaga

Spain vs France 1/2/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

France vs Ireland 2/2/2017 4pm in Malaga

Spain vs Ireland 3/2/2017 1pm in Benalmadena



*times listed are local (CET).



Squad



Jonny Bell, Lisnagarvey, Defender

Matthew Bell, Banbridge, Defender

Lee Cole, Monkstown, Defender

Paul Gleghorne, Lisnagarvey, Defender

Ronan Gormley, Krefeld, Defender

Conor Harte, Racing, Defender

Sam O’Connor, Glenanne, Defender

Chris Cargo, Hampstead & Westminster, Midfield

Jamie Wright, Banbridge, Midfield

Shane O’Donoghue, Glenanne, Midfield

Neal Glassey, Lisnagarvey, Midfield

Peter Brown, Banbridge, Midfield

Sean Murray, Lisnagarvey, Midfield

Eugene Magee, Banbridge, Forward

Johnny McKee, Banbridge, Forward

Matthew Nelson, Lisnagarvey, Forward

Julian Dale, Cork Church of Ireland, Forward

Jeremy Duncan, UCD, Forward

Ben Walker, Three Rock Rovers, Forward

Jamie Carr, Three Rock Rovers, GK

Mark Ingram, Pembroke, GK



Irish Hockey Association media release