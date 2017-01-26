KUALA LUMPUR: The next five months will be hectic for Malaysian national women’s hockey team coach K. Dharmaraj.





He will have to prepare a squad capable of challenging the top-ranked teams in the World League Semi-Finals in either Brussels, Belgium (June 22-July 2), or Johannesburg, South Africa (July 8-22).



World No. 21 Malaysia have qualified for the World League Semi-Finals for the first time after finishing second behind Ireland in the World League Second Round, which ended at the Tun Razak Stadium on Sunday.



Twenty teams will feature in the two World League Semi-Finals and the top 16 teams will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in London.



Dharmaraj, who has been coaching the women’s team for a year, admitted that his biggest challenge would be to help his players improve every aspect of their game.



“It’s not going to be easy ... I only have five months to take their game to the next level,” said Dharmaraj.



“We will be up against the best teams in the world ... and if they are not ready, they will get whipped by teams like Holland, Argentina, Germany, England and Australia.”



He also explained that his team would need to play in as many matches as possible against strong teams in preparation for the World League Semi-Finals.



“We plan to go on a playing tour of Europe in March or April,” said Dharmaraj, who has 23 players in his training squad.



All 23 players have been released to play for their clubs in the National Women’s League, which begins on Feb 2. They will, however, attend national training twice a week.



The Star of Malaysia