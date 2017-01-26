

Becky Merchant



Scotland’s Women’s international hockey squad has been selected for World League 2 in Valencia - the next stage of the team’s quest to qualify for the Hockey World Cup.





The Scots are raring to go after recent warm weather camps in Gran Canaria before Christmas, and then in Valencia in January where they played four matches against Spain.



World League 2 will be held in Valencia on 4 February until 12 February 2017 and features Scotland, Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Ghana, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine. A place in Hockey World League 3 is up for grabs and the top two teams will qualify. It’s Scotland’s aim to qualify and be in with a shout to progress to the Hockey World Cup.



It’s an exciting time for the Scottish women’s squad. Three members of the squad: Sarah Robertson; Amy Costello; and Nicola Cochrane, have just been selected for the women’s Great Britain Hockey programme for the Olympic cycle working towards Tokyo 2020. Scotland is also scheduled to compete amongst Europe’s best hockey nations in August at the RABO EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam. The Scots have competed at Europe’s top table since qualifying in 2011 and will be out to prove their status amongst Europe’s elite.



World League 2 is the first big test for Scotland’s exciting young squad and it’s a challenge the players and coaching staff are relishing. The Scots will face Ghana on the opening day, followed by a clash against Poland the following day, and then they will take on Ukraine two days later before the quarter finals on 9 February.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said:



“The preparation phase has been excellent and all the players performed well during this period, which left us with some tough selection decisions to make. Now that we have announced selection I know that everyone is looking forward to a tournament again as the last tournament for us was back in August 2015 at the Euro nations.



“There has been a big change in the women’s squad since then, and we are all very excited by the potential of this young squad who will play at World League 2. The tournament itself will be a challenge but one the entire squad feels ready for. Our sole aim is to qualify for World League 3 this summer.”



Squad for World League 2 in Valencia



Nicola Cochrane (N/A)

Lucy Camlin (Watsonians)

Kareena Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Rebecca Condie (Birmingham University HC)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton HC)

Amy Costello (Birmingham University HC)

Rebecca Ward (Dundee Wanderers)

Ali Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University)

Nikki Lloyd (Wimbledon)

Kate Holmes (Clifton HC)

Heather Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Rebecca Merchant (Edinburgh University)

Amy Brodie (Edinburgh University)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)

Camilla Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Fiona Burnett (Clifton HC)



Scotland’s fixtures



Sat 4 Feb - Scotland v Ghana – 18:00 (Local time)

Sun 5 Feb – Poland v Scotland – 15:30 (Local time)

Tues 7 Feb – Scotland v Ukraine – 18:00 (Local time)

Thurs 9 Feb – Quarter Finals

Sat 11 Feb – Semi Finals & 5/8 place

Sun 12 Feb – Final, ¾ place, 5/6 place, 7/8 place



Scottish Hockey Union media release