DEVELOPING Coaches and their Players



By Shiv Jagday



Core Themes covered in this issue are:



Tactical: Thinking Strategies to play in the Right Offensive Quadrant (ROQ), with specific emphasis on the play making space – Gold Mine - and the player who plays in this position, Right Inner



Technical: Role of the Reverse Stick, in passing, receiving, play making moves and goal scoring



