

Tom Carson in indoor action



Today we take a look at the third of our Men’s Super 6s semi-finalists as Reading come to the SSE Arena Wembley looking to make up for their disappointment in the semi finals last time out.





If Reading were to adopt a motto for the Super 6s it would probably be “he who dares, wins” as evidenced in their approach to the final game of the qualifying phase. Faced with a win or bust situation and lining up against the reigning champions of the last eight years to qualify Coach Richard Springham threw caution to the wind and played the whole game with six outfield players and no goalkeeper. In an enthralling game the gamble paid off as they won 10-8 and booked their place in the semi-finals against the same opponents.



Reading finished in the third qualifying spot after wins over Loughborough, Team Bath, Wimbledon and East Grinstead helped propel them to 14 points. They have tasted finals day victory once in this competition before, in 1997-98 but despite many appearances at finals day since have yet to get their hands on the trophy since.



“It’s a great honour to make it back to Wembley. “ said Reading Captain Tom Carson. “We have a big game in the semi final after a huge game to get there, beating East Grinstead to scrape through and get back to the big time with a rematch in from of a big crowd.”





Reading HC



The East Grinstead vs. Reading clash is sure to be a hum dinger with both sides packed with talented indoor players. Harry Jawanda has led the way for the Sonning Lane side with 13 goals so far ably supported by Andy Watts. Watts who has nine goals is the personification of the phrase “he knows where the goal is”. With three Carsons, James, Ed and Tom working together and the telescopic reach of Richard Mantell at the back Reading will fear no one.



“There are four good teams at the finals and East Grinstead have always shown their pedigree. Surbiton have been strong and Sevenoaks are no mugs. We have a good chance. We aren’t the favourites but you never know, do you?"



With 44 goals scored, the second most in the tournament and a host of good indoor players, masterminded by coach Springham, Reading will be raring to go at the big day.



Can they overcome the reigning champions and get to that coveted final?



East Grinstead





Nick Catlin in indoor action for EG



The kings of the domestic indoor game East Grinstead are back to the SSE Arena, Wembley once again as they hunt down their ninth consecutive title this coming Sunday.



The Sussex side have been totally dominant in the competition for approaching a decade and have swatted away all-comers in the process. This time around they qualified in relative comfort although they had to cede top spot in the qualifiers to Surbiton.



Undeterred, Captain Simon Faulkner is raring to go:



“It’ll be tough this year but I feel as though we will be competitive. There are some great teams and it’ll be tough to make the final and tough whoever we face.”



“It’s great to have made it to Wembley again. It’s a great opportunity for us to get nine in a row and I can’t wait to get going.”



East Grinstead have won this title 12 times, including the last nine titles, which inevitably places a bullseye on their backs for all the other teams. There has been much talk of “knocking them off their perch” but after a solid qualifying campaign and a relatively safe passage to the finals day, the Sussex side will play with their usual confidence.



There were five wins, two losses and one draw for Grinstead in the qualifying, and they scored 44 times with Ben Allberry leading the way with 12 goals. Faulkner identifies Scottish star Ross Stott as their one to watch as the No20 marries defensive solidity with an eye for goal, grabbing six strikes in eight games on the way to this stage. Rio Olympians Nick Catlin and David Condon add some star quality to the ranks whilst goalkeepers Paddy Smith and Giles Dakin – a multiple time winner of this competition ensure they are hard to breach even when you beat their defence.





EG Super 6s



Grinstead will face Reading in the semi-final after the side from Sonning Lane won the final match of the qualification phase – against East Grinstead 10-8 to progress. With Reading experimenting with playing with no goalkeeper and six outfield players, this one is sure to be an entertaining clash. If the side from Saint Hill make it past the semi-finals they will be on course for a magnificent ninth consecutive title, a prospect that excites their skipper:



“It would be a great honour to win nine in a row. So much hard work has gone in from both the players and the volunteers around the club. It would be a real reward for all that effort. It would cap off an amazing piece of history for us and for East Grinstead as a whole.”



So, will it be an historic day this Sunday or will one of the other three teams break the streak?



Surbiton





Surbiton on the attack at the Super 6s



With the Men’s Semi-Finals of the Super 6s almost upon us we take a look at the teams aiming to break East Grinstead’s domination of the competition, as well as the reigning champions themselves. First up is Surbiton.



Surbiton will be making their first appearance at the finals day at the SSE Arena Wembley. With indoor masterminds Mark Pearn and Matt Jones at the helm it is no coincidence that a side packed with talent and now the knowledge of the Super 6s format impressed in the qualifiers.



Pearn and Jones have been there and done it in this competition and their charges proved to be the great entertainers in the qualifying stages. They netted 58 goals in eight games, an average of over seven goals a game whilst defensively they conceded just 27 goals, the fewest in the competition. A goal difference of 31 is not to be sneezed at.



They managed to hit 11 in one game on two occasions, defeating Reading 11-1 and Canterbury 11-3 whilst their clash with semi-final opponents Sevenoaks ended in a 5-4 victory for Surbiton.



“It’s the first time we’ve been to the finals and we’re trying to focus on ourselves.” says Captain Lewis Prosser. “If we put the performances in hopefully that’ll stand us in good stead and the results will take care of themselves.”





Surbiton indoor 2017



Prosser paid tribute to one of his team mates as well as the influence of the coaching team on their way to the big day at Wembley:



“David Goodfield has some great skills and is a very eye catching player. He’s been a top performer for us. This is the first year we’ve taken it really seriously with Mark Pearn as coach it’s been a great experience for us. Our results have been good and we’re really looking forward to it.”



Goodfield, who honed his skills in the German Bundesliga last season at Harvestehuder has been in fine fettle whilst Scotland Star Will Marshall can’t stop scoring. The No11 has bagged 13 goals so far and shows no sign of letting up. David Beckett has netted ten times and there have been significant contributions from Brendan Creed (nine goals) and Alan Forsyth (eight goals.) It is fair to say Subtion have the firepower to take on anyone.



“We’ve had good results and we’ve competed with everyone we’ve played. We’re really excited to go to finals day and it’d be great to knock East Grinstead off their perch. We must focus on ourselves and get the job done, however.” said Prosser.



Can Surbiton take the title at their first visit to finals day? We don’t have to wait long to find out as the big day approaches this Sunday. Don’t have your tickets yet? Buy them now by clicking here.



