by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank coach Shaiful Azli Abdul Rahman is furious with his players for their staid performances in the ongoing Ma­lay­sia Hockey League (MHL).





The Tigers have won just two of their six Premier Divison matches so far this season.



And the straw that broke the camel’s back was the 7-3 drubbing at the hands of a bunch of school boys from the TNB-Thunderbolt team at Bandar Penawar on Wednesday.



“That’s the worst game we’ve played in the league this season. It’s disgrace to lose to an inexperienced side featuring in the Premier Division for the first time,” admitted Shaiful.



“What’s really annoying is that we have six foreigners in our squad ... and still lost to a team comprising players with an average age of just 17.



“The score was 3-3 after the first two quarters ... I don’t know what happened in the next two quarters as our defence just collapsed and conceded four goals.



“Our penalty corner specialist Nam (Hyun-woo of South Korea) was also a letdown ... he failed to convert a single penalty corner goal in the match.



“I need to talk to my players to better understand what went wrong in the match. I have to use the one-week break for the Chinese New Year to lift my players’ spirit.”



Maybank, who have been featuring in the MHL since 1987, are in fifth spot in the eight-team Premier Division with six points and Shaiful doubts they can finish in the top four to qualify for the TNB Cup (overall title).



“I don’t think that we can win six of our eight remaining matches to qualify for the TNB Cup,” admitted Shaiful, whose side finished runners-up to Terengganu in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy earlier this month.



Maybank’s next Premier Division match is against fourth-placed Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca on Feb 3.



