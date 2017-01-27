



After winless in the earlier two outings, the hosts Ranchi Rays needed a win to further progress in the highly competitive Hockey India League Season Five. Realizing the tight situation they are in, Ranchi Rays, trained by Jr World Cup gold winning Harendra, rose to the occasion to outplay the visiting Kalinga Lancers for a heartwarming 7-2 win.





Ashley Jackson started the rout with a penalty corner conversion (24th min) and then young Amir Khan (30th min) struck a narrow angle through a bemusing reverse leaving Christopher Ruhr (31st Min) and Manpreet Singh Sr. a minute before third quarter, add to the tally.



Despite losing today's encounter, Kalinga remains at top of the table with 10 points followed by Ranchi Rays (8 points)



Its the league's costliest player Gurbaj Singh who cut short a Kalinga's upfront attack, and sent a perfect cross into D for the free Manpreet to tap and deflect the ball into the net to ther right of goalie Andrew Charter.



The manner with which the goal was struck prove how faster and more opportunistic were the home side.



Lalit Upadhyaya, standing close to goalie connected a high ball sent in as a minus from backline to reduce the margin in the fourth quarter, but it came too late.



Ranchi in fact struck three field goals and a penalty corner goal, which gave them a flattering 7-2 score though if not the new stipulation for two goal award to field goal provision is Ashley Jackson's penalty corner conversion and then Junior World Cup goldie Sumit's field goal gave home team Ranchi Rays 3-0 lead at half time.







Ranchi Rays which lost a close encounter to the same rival at away game, and then drawing its first match against Dabang Mumbai in the season opener, was in desperate need for a good win to come up and count. And it seemed they are right on their way when Ashley Jackson and Sumit punctured the visitors' net apiece before half time.



AWARDS



THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Christopher Ruhr

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Anand Lakra

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Sarwanjit Singh

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K: Ashley Jackson



Stick2Hockey.com