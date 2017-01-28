JSA commence with their season.



by Annette van Schalkwyk



JEPPE ST Andrews’ JSA hockey club has been a force to be reckoned with in the Southern Gauteng Hockey league for a number of years. They have won the Women’s Premier League four out of five years.





Last year they won the league and the Shelia Brown Cup Tournament. The club plays in the top two Southern Gauteng leagues, with the second ladies’ team playing in the Reserve league.



The first side is also taking part in the Elite Club Challenge tournament, where the top three teams in Southern Gauteng, the top two in Northern Gauteng and North West University will play each other over three weekends.



Their Junior section, made up of u.15 and u.17 girls, also hold their own in the Colt League and have won these leagues on numerous occasions. The mini section welcomes boys and girls aged four to 13. They play tournaments and learn skills that will help them in their future hockey years.



JSA includes players from all areas who wish to play in the Southern Gauteng League. It welcomes anyone who wants to play the beautiful game of hockey. The club practises at St Andrew’s School for Girls but has players from all schools in the area and even from far afield. The girls get to mix with others from different schools and make lifelong friends while learning new skills in a friendly, fun environment.



JSA would like to invite all aspiring hockey players to join the JSA family. Women’s training has started and anyone is welcome to join. They practise on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 18:30 to 20:00.



Juniors will start training in the second week of March 2017 – u.13 and u.15 on Mondays from 18:00 to 19:00, and u.17 on Wednesdays from 18:00 to 19:00.



Mini hockey training will begin on the first Saturday in March, from 08:00.



For more information phone Claudette Oakes on 061 182 7989.



The Alberton Record