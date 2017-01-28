



For every EHL tournament, a huge amount of work goes in behind the scenes to help produce the best club hockey competition in the world. Today, we hear from the members of Banbridge who helped make ROUND1 in Ireland a great occasion.





This is shortened version of an article that appeared in Planet Hockey magazine; you can read a full, 10-page spread in the latest edition by clicking here



On the walls of the Havelock Park clubhouse, the Banbridge Chronicle hails “Bann’s Hockey Heroes”, a pictorial tribute to the club’s glorious 1985 EuroHockey Club Champions Trophy success.



Space is already being cleared for their latest exploit following their hosting of Euro Hockey League ROUND1 with Banbridge club president Roger Martin saying it was “the best weekend ever” for his sporting home.



It shows the power of the club, the root from which the vast majority of European hockey grows, to go beyond the sum of its parts to make memories for life.



Bann became the first club in Ireland to host the competition in October, welcoming teams from 11 other countries as well as a couple of thousand fans for three days.



Over 5,000 supporters took in the action with close to 2,000 taking in the club’s two games. As a comparison, 2,200 were in attendance for Ireland’s final Olympic qualifier game against Korea in 2012. It justified the EHL’s leap of faith to take the competition away from mainland Europe, testing out a new venue in a country where hockey is on the rise.



By the Sunday evening, commentator Nick Irvine – known as the “voice of the EHL” – hailed it the best ROUND1 event in the competition’s 10-year history. That the host club upset the odds, defeating French side Saint Germain and drawing with Royal Leopold to knock-out the hot favourites from Belgium, was the cherry on top.



The club was formed in 1897 and hosted its first international match in 1920. Since then, Bann have produced over 30 Irish internationals, over 50 titles, an Olympian and that European title. The EHL hosting will sit proudly alongside those successes. Here’s the story of how it all came together from some of the club’s key people.



Jonto Walker, a former club president, is a local hotel owner used his contacts, organising all the food, the VIP zone and a more than steady flow of Guinness in the sponsored marquee.



“My affiliation with Banbridge has been a lifetime as my father will always be synonymous with the club in every aspect! I was president 5 years ago when Banbridge lifted the Irish Hockey League (IHL) for the first time.



“The EHL was a total club effort right down to the team itself. I recall many a Thursday night meeting with Mark Tumilty, the coach, who had the same vision. He realised the importance of raising the bar both on and off the pitch and this made us hungry for more.”



Club secretary John Bell – a chief driver of the organising committee – adds that experience of hosting Irish Hockey League finals gave them a great base to work from: “We had a template to work off and are fortunate to have so many capable people to call upon.



“At the outset, it was definitely a sense of excitement but, as it ramped up, there were certainly days when we though ‘what have we taken on?’



“We always believed that the tournament would grab the attention of the local sports fans. We had people attending who had not been at hockey matches for a number of years as well as some who had their first exposure to our sport.



“The local Angling Club and Boxing Club willingly handed over their facilities for our use for most of the week. The cycling club volunteered to help out with car parking and the golf club allowing use of their car park.”



There were headaches; being a small town meant large hotels were few and far between, making transport for the teams a logistical and costly affair. But the club boxed off support from the local council with a sizeable donation, promotion from the tourist board and the sports minister. With those elements in place, the stage was set to let the hockey do the talking.



Walker adds: “I was able to pull in a few favours such as the Guinness marquee and the corporate VIP areas. This proved a great success both in revenue and craic.



“They were aware of how passionate the sport means to the community and appreciated the diversity of the people attending. This, in turn, motivated staff who engaged with visitors to make it a memorable occasion.”



Club President Roger Martin said of the final week of preparations: “I had been to the EHL previously in 2011 in Antwerp, when Bann took on UHC Hamburg and CA Montrouge. I really wanted to try and emulate the experience we had at KHC Dragons ground at Havelock Park.



“I was very confident we could deliver. I spent the Monday before the tournament at the club and, seeing the work progressing with our volunteers and the EHL team, I felt very comfortable it was all coming together and that’s when the realisation hit home that it was going to be very special for the club.



“I am still amazed about the amount of time and effort people gave to the club. As the week went on more pieces fell into place and it really did come together perfectly.”



Now it was down to the on the pitch activities. Banbridge – like all clubs in Ireland – are amateur and had to outdo a Royal Leopold side for whom Kookaburra star striker Glenn Turner showcased their ability to attract world class talent.



For coach Mark Tumilty, his players “very much focused on the playing side and the committee focused on the organisation.



“In the final week, with the stands and broadcast towers arriving, EHL signage going up round the ground and the marquee going up the excitement grew for myself and the players.



“By Thursday night at our last session the ground was complete and, by then, the players had recognised the magnificent effort the club had made and now it was out turn to perform.”



Captain Matthew Bell – the son of John – concurred: “People were weeding around the sidelines, picking up leaves, building the goals. Physically seeing the work being put in, it helped us as we felt we owed it to the club and everyone who helped out and give them something to cheer about.”



Once everything started, coach Tumilty said it was key to let his players feel part of the event: “It was important to let players mix with family friends and our supporters as they are a very important part of the club. I encourage that at all times. It was also great to see so many hockey people at the event from all over Ireland.”



They took that momentum of a 2-0 win over Saint Germain into a thrill-a-minute 3-3 draw with Leopold, enough to see Banbridge advance on goal difference.



Tumilty side put in a brilliant defensive performance in the last 20 minutes to get over the line.



“To see a hockey ground in Ireland with such large crowds for three days, seeing top class hockey at a small local club from Ireland, putting on such a show on and off the pitch; incredible.”



For ]ohn Bell, that final whistle meant a glorious conclusion to months of planning: “After the final match on the Sunday, it was then that I think that we realised we had created something special. The unpredictable Irish weather even behaved for the three days.



“Any club is only as good as its members and I believe that Banbridge proved we have a membership base that is second to none.”



Club President Roger Martin summed it up: “Emotional, proud, happy would be the words I would use to describe it. I don’t think I have ever been happier for all linked to Banbridge; the members, volunteers, my family and friends who were involved throughout. I have to admit there were a few tears shed!”



