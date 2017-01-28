

Olympic Champions



A number of Great Britain's Olympic athletes, including many of the women’s gold medal winners, will be at our Super 6s event at the SSE Arena, Wembley this Sunday 29th January.





Among the female athletes currently due to attend are Maddie Hinch, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Helen Richardson-Walsh, Hollie Webb, Nicola White, Shona McCallin, Crista Cullen, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Joie Leigh and Emily Defroand.



From the men’s team, George Pinner, Sam Ward, Chris Grassick, Chris Griffiths and Henry Weir are also scheduled to meet supporters.



If you’d like to meet your heroes for autographs, you need to:



• Make sure you have a ticket for the Super 6s! On sale here.

• Pick up a wristband on the day of the event from one of our programme sellers, first come first served.

• There will be two afternoon signing sessions in the foyer at the SSE Arena. Your wristband will allow you access to one of those sessions - look for signs to know which session your wristband gives you access to.

• Buy a programme on the day to ensure you have something for the players to sign!

• The gold medal-winning women’s team will also perform a parade before the final women’s game of the day – be in your seat at 3:45pm to send them congratulations!

• Our men's players will be on the pitch at half time in the men's final looking ahead to a new era for our team.

• Please note not all players will attend both signing sessions but they will also be around the venue on the day so keep your eyes peeled!



The Super 6s brings together the best indoor teams and players in the country, with men’s and women’s champions to be crowned at the finale of an action-packed day’s hockey. Tickets start at £8 for U18s and £18.50 for adults – click here for more details.



England Hockey Board Media release