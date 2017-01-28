

Super 6s



England Hockey are delighted to have secured a groundbreaking triple online streaming offer for the Hockey Super 6s event this Sunday 29th January.





The women’s and men’s final matches will be streamed on both Team GB and UNILAD’s Facebook Live pages to a combined following of more than 26 million.



In addition, the semi-finals and finals will all be streamed on England Hockey’s own Facebook page, giving comprehensive digital access to this showpiece hockey event. Among the commentary team on the day are gold medallist Maddie Hinch and fellow Olympians Dan Fox & Sam Ward.



Since the historic women’s team’s gold medal at the Rio Olympics, hockey has continued to flourish and this is another example of the sport’s reach into the public consciousness in the digital age. As part of Team GB’s historic success in Brazil, we are delighted to now present our sport back in front of Team GB’s devoted and enthusiastic digital fanbase.



With athletes on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, presenting live on ITV1 at the National Television Awards and now household names, the sport’s reach continues to grow exponentially. The impact has also been felt at grass roots level with a significant increase in youth participation, and continued growth in commercial interest.



England Hockey Commercial Director Jonathan Cockcroft said, “We are delighted that both Team GB and UNILAD will be streaming the Super 6s and it is a significant step forward for the sport to reach digital audiences of that magnitude.



“The Super 6s is an excellent showcase for the sport: fast paced, dynamic & well-suited to a digital audience, and we look forward to opening our sport up to even more people.



“With the men’s Hockey World League this summer and the Women’s World Cup next year, we have major hockey events coming up on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and there are very exciting times ahead for our sport.”



Liam Harrington, CEO of UNILAD said, "We're absolutely delighted to be supporting the Super 6s. Opening the sport up to our digital audience will hopefully help hockey flourish and grow in a way that it has never been seen before"



Facebook users can tune in at:

www.facebook.com/TeamGB, www.facebook.com/UniladFootball and www.facebook.com/EnglandHockey. The finals take place at 4pm (women’s) and 5:15pm (men’s). The stream will also be shared at www.facebook.com/UNILADMag



Maddie Hinch is also scheduled to host a UNILAD Snapchat takeover on Sunday via their @UNILADsnap account.



Match coverage will be led by leading hockey commentator Nick Irvine, as well as Olympian Simon Mason and England assistant coach Andy Halliday.



The Super 6s is the culmination of our indoor tournament featuring the best women’s and men’s players in the country. Our gold medal-winning women’s team will be hosting a parade and autograph sessions on the day, and our men’s Olympians will also be meeting supporters at the event at the SSE Arena, Wembley.



England Hockey Board Media release