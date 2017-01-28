

Sevenoaks celebrate at Wembley



The fourth and final contender at the Men’s Super 6s semi-finals is Kent side Sevenoaks. The team from Holly Bush Lane are back for a third consecutive year at finals day at the SSE Arena, Wembley and after some dramatic close calls they will be ready and raring to make it all the way to the finals this time around. We take a look at the Kent side ahead of the big day.





Sevenoaks’ story is a fantastic one. They started out in the indoor form of the game just eight years ago, at the bottom of the pyramid in the Kent Regional Qualifiers. A succession of promotions later they are now considered one of the best indoor outfits in the domestic game and are heading to the semi finals for the third consecutive year.



Despite being relatively new to the indoor scene, Sevenoaks have been to the big stage before. Two years ago they were left broken-hearted as Liam Foster’s winner with milliseconds to spare handed Canterbury a 6-5 win in the semi final. Last year they fell to the might of East Grinstead. Captain Nick Barker hopes the knowledge they’ve gained from those near misses will stand them in good stead:



“Third time in a row at the finals day is a good feeling. We made a poor start but we worked hard and got some big scalps on the way. I’d like to think we’ve gained some experience from the previous years. We’ve had some good results so far and we rate our chances.”





Sevenoaks Super 6s 2017



Sevenoaks won four of their eight games en route to the finals with a draw and three losses. They netted 37 times in their eight games. Their four wins included one of the rarest of things in the indoor format- a clean sheet as they defeated East Grinstead 1-0. Their match with semi-final opponents Surbiton went right down to the wire with Surbiton notching a 5-4 win.



Barker identifies George Torry (eight goals) as the team’s danger man but Michael Barber’s 15 goals will not have gone unnoticed by their opponents. Sevenoaks are a good solid indoor outfit and with their experiences of the previous years in the bank they will be looking forward to the big day.



No mention of finals day can be complete without referencing East Grinstead’s dominance. Barker is respectful of their amazing achievement but undaunted and, some would say very interested in being the team who breaks the streak:



“They’ve won it eight times in a row which is absolutely phenomenal. To be the side that stopped that run would be a massive achievement for Sevenoaks. We’re taking nothing for granted, though. We have out semi-final first. We’re looking forward to it and who knows what could happen?”



Will Sevenoaks’ Cinderella Story reach its fairytale conclusion this week? Can they go all the way? Not long to find out as the action is all set for Sunday morning.



England Hockey Board Media release