



TERRASSA, Spain – To set a platform for the year ahead, the U.S. Men’s National Team has traveled to Spain for 10 days of intense training and competition. Based in Terrassa, a town just outside of Barcelona, the team is looking to not only build on its recent first place finish at FIH World League Round 1 in Salamanca, Mexico, but also establish its identity under a new coaching staff led by Rutger Wiese. In addition, this tour is will lead to selections for the FIH World League Round 2 hosted in Trinidad & Tobago from March 26 - April 3.





With most of the team arriving Friday, January 20 to the training camp, there was no delay in getting on the field. Intense double sessions the first two days were designed to not only push the players but also prepare them for challenging games against Catalunya and European Hockey League (EHL) regulars, Atletic Terrassa.



Game one against Catalunya saw the USMNT come up against a team dominated by Spanish national team players, several of whom had played during Spain’s impressive performances in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. For many of the juniors players that have joined the USMNT squad for this tour, it was an invaluable experience. Playing opponents of the very highest level is seen by Wiese as a key ingredient to the team’s future success.



The following morning, January 24, the team played the same team again and the steps taken in less than 24 hours were clear. More chances were created and there was a tighter, more coherent structure that showed the coaching staff that progress was being made.



This tour is not only about performances off the field, however. Wiese is keen to stress the importance of mental strength, which is exactly why game three took place the same day as game two – with a start time of 9 p.m. local time. One of Spain’s most famous and successful clubs, Atletic Terrassa was a fantastic host and provided a stern test. The result was a defeat for the USMNT, but even with such a young and inexperienced line-up it proved that this group of men could compete with top teams – they just need the opportunity to be tested.



“Intense training combined with three matches in four days pushed the team extremely hard both physically and mentally,” said Wiese. “As a coaching staff and team, we have no doubt we will continue with the same intensity and desire the next three days of camp.”



The next three days will include a game each day against Wales, a team with an FIH world ranking just five places below Team USA. Further progress is assured for a USMNT that is only looking forward.



USFHA media release