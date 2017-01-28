Schopman Names 2017 U.S. Women's National Team Roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Three new athletes have been extended the opportunity of a lifetime to represent the United States on the international stage. Thirteen Olympians continue to commit to the program. Four hockey legends confirm their retirements. Five new high performance staff members will join the support team. One new head coach will artfully mesh the old with the new to expand upon the squad’s ever-growing profile to achieve success globally on the pitch.
It’s the same mission, new era.
Looking back, 2016 was a year of outstanding performances and noteworthy results for the program. The U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team’s thrilling comeback story during the course of a 4-year block has been one filled with resilience, spotlighting the depth of the team’s strength. Immense program progress was displayed in Rio de Janeiro as the USWNT hurdled over top-ranked opponents to secure a 5th place finish at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, moving seven spots up from London 2012’s Olympic result.
The USWNT were also dubbed bronze medal winners after a tremendously fought match-up against Australia, with a 1-0 shootout tally, after a draw of 2-2 in regulation time, to quench a 20-year FIH medal drought at the women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2016.
Looking forward, 2017 contains a calendar year of promise. In addition to several, home-based series yet to be announced, Team USA has earned the right to compete at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals from June 15 to July 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Also in the line-up of events is the all-important Pan American Cup where global talent will be on full display in Lancaster, Pa. from August 4 – 13. Both events are direct routes of qualification to the sought after Hockey World Cup 2018.
With the drive and vision to build upon the team's previous successes, Janneke Schopman, USWNT head coach, confirms the 2017 U.S. Women’s National Team roster.
2017 U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER
|
KATIE BAM
#16 | STRIKER
222 CAPS
BLUE BELL, PA
|
LAUREN BLAZING
#22 | GOALKEEPER
2 CAPS
DURHAM, NC
|
JACKIE BRIGGS
#31 | GOALKEEPER
142 CAPS
ROBESONIA, PA
|
ALI CAMPBELL
#30 | DEFENDER
21 CAPS
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
|
ANNA DESSOYE
#17 | MIDFIELDER
0 CAPS
MOUNTAINTOP, PA
|
CASEY DI NARDO
#25 | STRIKER
0 CAPS
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
|
AMANDA DINUNZIO
#15 | MIDFIELDER
0 CAPS
STATE COLLEGE, PA
|
KATELYN FALGOWSKI
#23 | MIDFIELDER
234 CAPS
LANDENBERG, PA
|
STEFANIE FEE
#2 | DEFENDER
97 CAPS
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
|
ALI FROEDE
#20 | DEFENDER
6 CAPS
BURKE, VA
|
MELISSA GONZALEZ
#5 | MIDFIELDER
190 CAPS
MOHEGAN LAKE, NY
|
JESS JECKO
#3 | GOALKEEPER
0 CAPS
SAUQUOIT, NY
|
MICHELLE KASOLD
#18 | STRIKER
227 CAPS
CHAPEL HILL, NC
|
KELSEY KOLOJEJCHICK
#7 | STRIKER
104 CAPS
LARKSVILLE, PA
|
AMANDA MAGADAN
MIDFIELDER
0 CAPS
RANDOLPH, NJ
|
ALYSSA MANLEY
#29 | DEFENDER
41 CAPS
LITITZ, PA
|
LAUREN MOYER
STRIKER
0 CAPS
YORK, PA
|
ALYSSA PARKER
#8 | MIDFIELDER
0 CAPS
WOODBINE, MD
|
PAIGE SELENSKI
#21 | STRIKER
142 CAPS
SHAVERTOWN, PA
|
KATHLEEN SHARKEY
#24 | STRIKER
91 CAPS
MOOSIC, PA
|
LOREN SHEALY
#4 | STRIKER
6 CAPS
CHARLOTTE, NC
|
CAITLIN VAN SICKLE
#28 | DEFENDER
68 CAPS
WILMINGTON, DE
|
MICHELLE VITTESE
#9 | MIDFIELDER
164 CAPS
CHERRY HILL, NJ
|
TAYLOR WEST
#11 | MIDFIELDER
0 CAPS
POCOMOKE, MD
|
ALESHA WIDDALL
#6 | GOALKEEPER
43 CAPS
WHITNEY POINT, NY
|
JILL WITMER
#10 | STRIKER
87 CAPS
LANCASTER, PA
|
JULIA YOUNG
DEFENDER
0 CAPS
YORKTOWN, VA