



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Three new athletes have been extended the opportunity of a lifetime to represent the United States on the international stage. Thirteen Olympians continue to commit to the program. Four hockey legends confirm their retirements. Five new high performance staff members will join the support team. One new head coach will artfully mesh the old with the new to expand upon the squad’s ever-growing profile to achieve success globally on the pitch.





It’s the same mission, new era.



Looking back, 2016 was a year of outstanding performances and noteworthy results for the program. The U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team’s thrilling comeback story during the course of a 4-year block has been one filled with resilience, spotlighting the depth of the team’s strength. Immense program progress was displayed in Rio de Janeiro as the USWNT hurdled over top-ranked opponents to secure a 5th place finish at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, moving seven spots up from London 2012’s Olympic result.



The USWNT were also dubbed bronze medal winners after a tremendously fought match-up against Australia, with a 1-0 shootout tally, after a draw of 2-2 in regulation time, to quench a 20-year FIH medal drought at the women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2016.



Looking forward, 2017 contains a calendar year of promise. In addition to several, home-based series yet to be announced, Team USA has earned the right to compete at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals from June 15 to July 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Also in the line-up of events is the all-important Pan American Cup where global talent will be on full display in Lancaster, Pa. from August 4 – 13. Both events are direct routes of qualification to the sought after Hockey World Cup 2018.



With the drive and vision to build upon the team's previous successes, Janneke Schopman, USWNT head coach, confirms the 2017 U.S. Women’s National Team roster.





2017 U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER



USFHA media release